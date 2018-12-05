$666.61 Million in Sales Expected for YY Inc (YY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) will report $666.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for YY’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.35 million and the lowest is $638.87 million. YY posted sales of $557.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YY will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover YY.

Get YY alerts:

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of YY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.19.

YY stock opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. YY has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in YY by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in YY by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in YY by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its holdings in YY by 4.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 26,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in YY by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.