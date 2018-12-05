$680.20 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $680.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.00 million and the highest is $689.50 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $670.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.46. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 520.85%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $164.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 7,622 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,614,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Restoration Hardware worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.