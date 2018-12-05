69,157 Shares in Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.61% of Mvb Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Mvb Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $902,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

MVBF stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

