8,654 Shares in SAP SE (SAP) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,142,000 after purchasing an additional 62,618 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,749 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.89.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

