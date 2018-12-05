Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $953.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,904 shares of company stock worth $836,008 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

