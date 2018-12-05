Ab Dynamics (ABDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $451.55

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 451.55 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 1,462.50 ($19.11), with a volume of 25535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Andrew Leonard Hart sold 6,501 shares of Ab Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.10), for a total transaction of £99,985.38 ($130,648.61). Also, insider Stephen Neads sold 19,486 shares of Ab Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total transaction of £241,626.40 ($315,727.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,987 shares of company stock valued at $183,961,178.

Ab Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, together its subsidiary, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration. The company also offers a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development. It offers kinematics and compliance test machines, such as moving body suspension parameter measurement machines, and centre of gravity and inertial measurement systems; and driving robot systems, including steering, brake, accelerator, and gearchange and clutch robot systems, as well as vehicle guidance systems and rigid mounting systems for in-vehicle transducers.

