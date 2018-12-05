AbbVie Inc (ABBV) is Kendall Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6,123.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

