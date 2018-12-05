Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,685,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 236,580 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 21,626 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 605,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 325,638 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%.

In other Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund news, Director Peter D. Sacks sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

