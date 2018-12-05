Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 790,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,307,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The firm has a market cap of $271.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

