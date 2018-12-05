Access National (ANCX) & Axos Financial (AX) Head to Head Contrast

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Access National and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Access National 0 2 3 0 2.60 Axos Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Access National presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Given Axos Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Access National.

Profitability

This table compares Access National and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Access National 20.79% 8.19% 1.21% Axos Financial 27.57% 17.81% 1.74%

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Axos Financial does not pay a dividend. Access National pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of Access National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Access National has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Access National and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Access National $127.57 million 4.03 $16.50 million $1.61 15.27 Axos Financial $546.02 million 3.35 $152.41 million $2.48 11.73

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Access National. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Access National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Access National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

