Accident Compensation Corp Reduces Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Accident Compensation Corp decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

