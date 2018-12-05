Accident Compensation Corp Sells 21,697 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Accident Compensation Corp decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 251,200.0% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

