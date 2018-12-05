Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Anand Mehra acquired 372,093 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman acquired 7,100 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,398. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

