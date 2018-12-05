Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Trading Down 10.7% Following Insider Selling

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price traded down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.55. 1,215,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 659,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Specifically, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $38,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 126,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $2,421,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 50,083 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 71.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 65,634 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 436.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 98,822 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 55.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

