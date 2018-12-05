Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.95 on December 20th

Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIF opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.93) on Wednesday. Acorn Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 478.80 ($6.26).

About Acorn Income Fund

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

