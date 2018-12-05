Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) PT Set at $3.00 by Maxim Group

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) has been given a $3.00 price target by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 476.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATNM. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ATNM opened at $0.52 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 359,205 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.