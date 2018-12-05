Aditus Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Aditus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, COSS, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Aditus has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $160,878.00 and $32,711.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.02361490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00159150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00186514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.09772627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

