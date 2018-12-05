AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 673,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 349,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEZS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AEterna Zentaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. AEterna Zentaris had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 34.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of AEterna Zentaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

