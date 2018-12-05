Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,842 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.33% of Agilysys worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,526 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 354,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 0.26. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $22.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

In other Agilysys news, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $92,985.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $224,633.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,730.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,944 shares of company stock worth $375,710. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/agilysys-inc-agys-shares-bought-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.