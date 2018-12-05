Agriterra Ltd (LON:AGTA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 58056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/agriterra-agta-sets-new-12-month-low-at-8-00.html.

Agriterra Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural and related civil engineering projects in Africa. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique; and provides aviation services, as well as engages in trading activities.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Agriterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.