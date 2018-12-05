Akroma Hits Market Cap of $483,225.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $483,225.00 and approximately $5,033.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.02752182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 17,590,824 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.