Aldershot Resources (ALZ) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Shares of Aldershot Resources Ltd (CVE:ALZ) rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,683,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 682,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Aldershot Resources (CVE:ALZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Aldershot Resources (CVE:ALZ)
Aldershot Resources Ltd., doing business as Solo Growth Corp., focuses on operating as a retailer for adult-use cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Quattro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Aldershot Resources Ltd. in July 2001. Aldershot Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
