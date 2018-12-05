Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $203.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $130.06 and a 52 week high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

