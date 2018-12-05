ALIS (ALIS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. ALIS has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $51.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, ALIS has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.02375801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00159459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00188152 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.76 or 0.09706821 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.