Alleghany Corp DE Has $388.76 Million Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 9.3% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.62% of CSX worth $388,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 14.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CSX Co. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Scotiabank set a $81.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

