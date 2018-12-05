Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,815,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,131,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,516,000 after acquiring an additional 84,911 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allergan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allergan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,939,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. 4,053,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,014. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allergan plc (AGN) Stake Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/allergan-plc-agn-stake-decreased-by-tocqueville-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.