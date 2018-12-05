AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $12.85.

In other news, Director Michael Downey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 21st” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/alliancebernstein-global-hgh-incm-fd-inc-awf-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-on-december-21st.html.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.