Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.90 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,411 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Nielsen worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 482,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NLSN stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $39.25.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $174,014.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $18.90 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-18-90-million-stake-in-nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.