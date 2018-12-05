Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 88,550 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.43% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVTI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 41,633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 126.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,409.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John A. Tweed bought 18,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $439,792.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,339.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Tweed bought 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $280,652.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,264.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.44. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

