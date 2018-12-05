Allianz (ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Independent Research

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($267.44) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €213.61 ($248.38).

ALV stock opened at €188.38 ($219.05) on Monday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

