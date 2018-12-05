Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.15 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.78% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $26,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,364,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, First Analysis set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $78,934.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $1,219,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,369,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,657,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,383 shares of company stock worth $6,030,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

