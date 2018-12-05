Ally Financial Inc. Invests $10.41 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.1% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

