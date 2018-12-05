Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $304.00 to $23.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.86.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $275.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

