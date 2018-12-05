AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

ITW opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

