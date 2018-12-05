AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,992,000 after buying an additional 47,020 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,375,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,423,000 after buying an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after buying an additional 1,119,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after buying an additional 529,067 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/alphastar-capital-management-llc-sells-519-shares-of-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.