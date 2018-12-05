Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.39. 582,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 347,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -48.24.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Altair Engineering by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Altair Engineering by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Altair Engineering by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

