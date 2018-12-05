Amc Networks (AMCX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amc Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amc Networks by 31.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,670,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,166,000 after buying an additional 631,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Amc Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 801,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,854,000 after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amc Networks by 20.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after buying an additional 133,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amc Networks by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

