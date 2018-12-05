AMERCO (UHAL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AMERCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $340.08 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $386.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $8.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $1.86. AMERCO had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 75 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $27,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,057.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

