Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,523. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 163,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

