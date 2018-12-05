Ameri (AMRH) Shares Up 8%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 1,427,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 864,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Ameri had a net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.86%. Equities analysts predict that Ameri Holdings Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameri news, major shareholder Sikaria Family 2008 Revocable sold 100,000 shares of Ameri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

