American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Director Duane Nelles Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Director Duane Nelles purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,514.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 277.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 164.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $216,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

