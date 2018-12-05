American International Group Inc. Acquires 8,510 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 192,039 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/american-international-group-inc-acquires-8510-shares-of-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.