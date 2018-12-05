American International Group Inc. Has $6.85 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,606 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 173.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 381,011 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after buying an additional 241,812 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $16,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 624.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 512,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 36.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 798.6% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $644,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,973,266. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

