American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Commercial Metals (CMC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 106,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 415.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NYSE CMC opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

