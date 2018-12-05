American National Insurance (ANAT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

American National Insurance stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Insurance by 4,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American National Insurance by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in American National Insurance by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

