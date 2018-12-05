American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $662.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.08.

AOBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Robert H. Brust purchased 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $62,879.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

