American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $177,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 206.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,001 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $449,319 over the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.24 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

