American River Bankshares (AMRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post $5.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares posted sales of $5.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $22.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $22.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of American River Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American River Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AMRB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $43,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,166.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Wright bought 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $55,123.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,258 shares of company stock valued at $265,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in American River Bankshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 196,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.