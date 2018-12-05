Amgen (AMGN) Given a $195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cann restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.68.

AMGN stock opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Amgen has a 1 year low of $163.31 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,527,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Amgen by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

