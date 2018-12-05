AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,408,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,661,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $58,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,415,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Judith J. Mckenna sold 12,111 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $1,166,410.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,686.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,407,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,808,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

